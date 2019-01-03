SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem Police are looking for FOX 12’s Most Wanted who is accused of stealing a car right from a Salem driveway, but it is what was inside the car that they owners want back.
Christopher Wigginton says his four-door, 1993 black Honda Civic DX was taken the night before Christmas Eve.
Wigginton says he took the trash out on the Dec. 23 around 9:30 p.m. and says his car was there. He went back out to take the garbage cans to the curb around 10 p.m. and it was gone.
“I noticed it was gone. I thought I had parked it on the street, so kind of panicked for a second, looked around and realized it was gone, rushed up stairs, told my wife and immediately called police,” Wigginton said.
Wigginton says he locked all the doors and even had a club on the steering wheel.
But what makes the theft so hard is the car is one he and his dad Michael spent hours working on.
“Even in his last days, he was still out there, kind of just tinkering with whatever he could, whatever he could reach,” Wigginton said.
Michael Wigginton passed away from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure a year ago.
Wigginton kept a small container of his dad’s ashes in the car.
“I left it in my vehicle because it was something we had a passion for, working on vehicles and I wanted him close to me at all times,” he said. “Now I feel like I have lost my father all over again because its missing.”
The days now, not knowing where his father’s ashes are, have been tough, but Wigginton is staying strong hopeful that someone will spot the car and the ashes will be returned.
“If you do find it in your heart and you want to return it, please leave it on my door step, no questions asked. That’s all I ask, I just want my father returned. Keep the car, I don’t care,” Wigginton said.
He adds he uses the car to take his niece and nephew to school every day. He’s working to figure out who they’ll do that with school returning into session soon.
Wigginton has set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise money to buy a new car.
Anyone who knows or may have seen the car is asked to contact Salem Police. The car is black and has a few dents. The license plate number is 284 FET.
