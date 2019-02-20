PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for dealing methamphetamine and raising roosters for cockfighting, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Arturo Aispuro, 37, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine; he also received a concurrent sentence of 60 months for abusing hundreds of roosters, according to the attorney’s office.
Court documents state Aispuro was a member of a drug trafficking conspiracy operating in and around Salem. In April 2017, with the assistance of a co-conspirator, Aispuro sold 882 grams of meth to a confidential informant in Milwaukie, according to documents.
Law enforcement in May intercepted Aispuro while he was transporting an additional 442 grams of meth and, in June, DEA agents served a search warrant at his home, where they found marijuana, cocaine, body armor, a digital scale, vacuum sealers, and more than 20 firearms, according to court documents.
The attorney’s office says agents also seized cockfighting literature, vitamins and supplements used to increase roosters’ stamina, and sets sharp metal spurs that attach to a rooster’s leg.
Agents also served a warrant at Aispuro’s ranch in Scio, Oregon, where they found more than 200 roosters being raised and trained for fighting, court documents state.
The attorney’s office says roosters’ combs and wattles had been removed to make them effective fighting birds.
Aispuro admitted to raising and selling roosters for cockfighting derbies for as much as $500 a bird. In June last year, he pleaded guilty to of count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and one count of training and selling of fighting animals.
