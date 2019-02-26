DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man was sentenced to close to five years in prison Tuesday for selling approximately two pounds of methamphetamine during an undercover operation last year, according to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.
Carlos Sesar Delfin, 20, sold 1.96 pounds of meth to undercover agents in west Salem in December 2018, which equals an estimated 1,750 individual doses, the attorney’s office says.
In court Tuesday, the judge agreed to an increased sentence of 58 months based on the large quantity of drugs involved.
Upon his release, Delfin will be required to serve a 36-month term of post-prison supervision, the attorney’s office says.
The case investigated by the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
