SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem man was sentenced Thursday for allegedly selling more than 14 grams of methamphetamine to undercover investigators, according to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.
Gerald Thor Timm, 37, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Timm after being released from prison will also serve 36 months of post-prison supervision and pay $440 in investigation-related expenses.
According to the attorney’s office, Timm sold the meth to investigators during an undercover operation in May.
He was sentenced under Oregon’s repeat methamphetamine offender law based on a prior conviction for selling methamphetamine, the attorney’s office says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
