SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem man who killed a woman’s dog was convicted on charges including aggravated animal abuse.
A jury found Richard Allen Lipps, 51, guilty Thursday on additional charges of menacing-domestic violence, resisting arrest, attempt to elude and attempted assault of a public safety officer.
Police responded to a home on the 4700 block of Portland Road Northeast in December 2018.
Court documents state Lipps was on methamphetamine when he choked the woman’s dog to death and assaulted her. The woman was known to Lipps.
The woman told police Lipps was upset because the dog had relieved itself inside her RV.
The woman said Lipps dragged her and punched her and said “you’re next” as he choked her dog, according to court documents.
A responding deputy said Lipps tried to bite and headbutt him, before spitting all over the back of the patrol vehicle, according to court documents.
Lipps was acquitted Thursday on additional charges of harassment and fourth-degree attempted assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 7.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.