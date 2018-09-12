Salem man who ran unlicensed daycare found guilty on multiple sex abuse charges

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem man who ran an unlicensed daycare out of his home was found guilty on multiple sex abuse charges Wednesday.
Jeffrey Rauch was arrested in August last year after deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault involving the then 53-year-old man.
Detectives said the abuse took place at Rauch’s home in the 4000 block of Ward Drive Northeast in Salem. At the time of the assault, the home was being operated as an unlicensed daycare, according to investigators.
Court documents say the alleged crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2016 and Aug.1, 2017 and involved two girls. One of the girls was under the age of 12 and the other was under the age of 14.
Rauch Wednesday was found guilty on three counts of sex abuse in the first degree, one count of sodomy in the first-degree and one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first-degree.
He is due back in court for sentencing Oct. 19.
