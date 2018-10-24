SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem man who ran an unlicensed daycare out of his home and was found guilty on sex abuse charges has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Jeffrey Rauch was arrested in August last year after deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault involving the then 53-year-old man.
Detectives said the abuse took place at Rauch’s home in the 4000 block of Ward Drive Northeast, which was being operated as an unlicensed daycare, according to investigators.
Court documents state the abuse occurred between Jan. 1, 2016 and Aug. 1, 2017 and involved two girls.
One of the girls was under the age of 12 and the other under the age of 14, according to documents.
Rauch in September was found guilty on three counts of sex abuse in the first degree, one count of sodomy in the first degree and one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.
He was sentenced to 25 years and eight months in prison on Oct. 19.
He will serve eight years of post-prison supervision and will also have to register as a sex offender.
