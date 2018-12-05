SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting death in Salem pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday.
Jose Barboza-Manzo was taken into custody in November last year at a home in unincorporated Tillamook County. Police said Barboza-Manzo had multiple outstanding warrants and was also wanted in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Kenny Kalugin.
Kalugin was found unconscious in a vehicle in an alley near the 1800 block of Liberty Street Northeast; he was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later determined he died of gunshot wounds.
Barboza-Manzo refused to exit his home when officers and deputies tried to arrest him, but surrendered when a SWAT time arrived on scene, according to authorities.
Law enforcement later arrested two other people in connection to Kalugin's death.
Barboza-Manzo is due back in court for sentencing on Dec. 10.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.