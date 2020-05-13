Salem officer ambushed 1 year ago reflects on past year, upcoming 'survival anniversary'

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - One year ago, on May 14, 2019, a Salem police officer was ambushed at a traffic stop on Highland Avenue Northeast in Salem.
That officer is Michelle Pratt. She recalls those moments last year, her ‘survival anniversary’ as she calls it, after she pulled over a van.
“That incident happened in just seconds, a matter of just seconds, and then it was over with,” Pratt said. “Before I even approached the window, I had already told myself that this is one of those stops I have to play heads up on.”
After about a minute of talking with the driver, Pratt knew something was wrong. Seconds later, she was hit by gunfire. The driver then sped away and left the passenger behind.
“I’ve learned that bad things happen to people, and you don’t have control over it, but what you do with that afterwards determines how you’re gonna come out of that bad situation,” Pratt said.
Pratt was shot four times, but by some miracle didn’t need surgery. Mental and emotional wounds lasted much longer.
Her first night back to patrol full time wouldn’t be until seven months later, on Dec. 2, 2019. Her husband, Salem police Sgt. Jake Pratt, accompanied her that night.
“That first traffic stop…I felt like a new recruit all over again,” Michelle Pratt said. “It wasn’t an easy night, but it was a good night because I was finally back to patrol and doing what I like to do.”
Pratt has gotten back into a routine since then and has had time to reflect on that life-changing night.
“I’ll spend the rest of my career trying to thank everybody for what they’ve done for me and my family,” said Pratt, as she became emotional. “There was just an outpouring of love and support from the community, the department, family members. That is what got us through those months of recovery and I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Pratt wants to convey her appreciation to the entire community for the support of the police department and her family.
She says she’s ending Thursday night with a BBQ with the squad she worked with last year so they can be together.
