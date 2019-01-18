SALEM, OR (KPTV) – This school year, three students have committed suicide in the Salem Keizer School District.
Now administrators say they’re doing whatever they can to prevent any more lives lost.
And one mom who lost her son is now hoping her story can help.
“I like to think that he has this smile on his face wherever he’s at,” Carol McMann said as she held up a picture of her son, Ben, in his football uniform.
Carol has pictures of Ben all over her house. He’s all smiles; she said that’s how Ben was.
“He wanted to go off to college and play sports and he had so much talent and we won’t get to see any of that,” Carol said.
Ben took his life in September, and that fall, so did another student at Sprague High School as well as another in the Salem-Keizer School District.
School district officials know something needs to be done.
“We are working diligently and with great passion and with mental health providers trying desperately to change the trajectory of what’s happening,” district spokesperson Lillian Govus said.
Since the three recent suicides, every teacher at Sprague High has undergone training to identify problems, talk to students directly and refer them to the right resources.
Now that training is spreading district-wide.
In 23 of the district’s schools, there are mental health services on campus.
And students are taught to identify adults they can trust and talk to.
“An adult that a child trusts and feels comfortable sharing information, even if they’re not sure that it’s real but knowing that that adult is going to take them seriously, is incredibly important when it comes to saving our kids,” Govus said.
Carol said those kinds of initiatives are so important. In fact, she reached out to us for this story to help spread the word that communication and education are key to helping teens.
“I just don’t want another family to have to go through this pain because this is the worst pain possible,” Carol said.
Now she remembers her son, hoping that his life, his death, her message and the school district’s efforts can prevent another tragedy.
Salem Keizer schools also holds teen suicide prevention forums.
The next one is Feb. 7 at South Salem High School at 5:30 p.m.
