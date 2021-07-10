SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A shooting at a bar left two people dead early Saturday morning, according to the Salem Police Department.
Police said at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, it responded to a shooting at Woody’s Cantina on Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. When they arrived, people were running out of the bar. Officers went directly inside, made sure there was not a threat and found two victims.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to Salem Health, where the person died of their wounds.
Police have not released any suspect information. They said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with tips is asked to call Salem police at (503) 588-8477.
