SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are asking for help a year after a man was shot to death at an area apartment complex.
According to officers, Juan Diego Gurrero-Ceja was killed at the complex on Market Street Northeast and Park Avenue Northeast in October last year.
Officers are asking for help finding a 28-year-old man wanted for questioning in connection to Gurrero-Ceja’s death. Denny Herrera Rebolledo is currently one of the police department’s top ten most wanted for outstanding warrants.
Anyone with information about Rebolledo is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 503-588-8477 and leave a message for Detective Davis.
