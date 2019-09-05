SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a string of recent residential and commercial fires.
Officers suspect the fires at the residential and commercial locations were sent intentionally.
Police shared a photo of the person of interest Thursday and asked anyone with information regarding his identity to call their Tips Hotline at 503-588-8477.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
