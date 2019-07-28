SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they say shoplifted from a store and then hit a bicyclist while leaving the scene.
Police say the suspects shoplifted from the TJ Maxx store in downtown Salem on Saturday at about 8:40 p.m.
Police say after leaving the store, the suspects fled in a vehicle.
The suspects’ vehicle then hit a bicyclist, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No additional information about the victim’s identity or condition was available Sunday.
Police say the first suspect is described as a light-skinned black woman with dark hair who is about 6’ tall with a medium build. She is described as having a deep voice.
The second suspect is described as a white woman, about 5’1” to 5’3” tall and a heavier build, about 160 to 180 pounds, with blond hair.
Police on Sunday released photos of the suspects from a surveillance camera.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.
