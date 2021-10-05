Salem police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit-and-run driver who hit a woman and left her lying in the street.

On October 2, at 1:10 a.m., an officer was passing the Oregon State Fairgrounds when they were flagged down by a group of people standing on 17th Street between Silverton Road and Woodrow Street Northeast.

The officer found a woman lying in the street with another woman performing CPR on her and took over until the woman’s breathing and pulse returned. She was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for further treatment. She is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were informed the woman, later identified as Juana Sebastian-Juan, 24 of Salem, was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses recalled seeing a white, late model Ford pick-up truck leave the scene after striking the woman.

Salem police is requesting any witnesses, people with information about the incident, or people in the area with surveillance video to call 503-588-6293.