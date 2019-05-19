SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Salem mother and her child.
Police say family members of 25-year-old Karissa Alyn Fretwell contacted them on Friday to file a missing persons report.
Fretwell’s family said they had not seen or heard from Fretwell or her 3-year-old son, William “Billy” Fretwell, since May 13.
Karissa Fretwell is described as a white female who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and naturally blond hair that is dyed red.
Billy Fretwell is described as a white male who is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Hotline at (503) 588-8477 and leave a message for Detective Jake Burke.
If you know where Karissa and Billy Fretwell are, please call the Salem Police Department non-emergency number at (503) 588-6123.
