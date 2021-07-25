Salem police ask for help to identify suspect in armed robbery

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect in a robbery at Homegrown Oregon on June 1.
Police said a man armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded merchandise and money from the employees while threatening to fire the gun.
Witnesses described the man as possibly Black or Hispanic, 6’3” to 6’4,” a large built and weighing approximately 230 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a hoodie with red sleeves and black cuffs; the black center of the hoodie had a red zipper and distinctive markings on each side, dark color sweatpants with white outlined numbers above the left knee and white sneakers with a gray heel.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.
