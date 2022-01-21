Salem police asking for help identifying robbery suspect

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man connected with two robberies that took place in late 2021.
The first robbery happened around 10:00 p.m. on November 20, 2021 at the United Market and Cigs on Silverton Road Northeast. The second robbery took place on December 21, 2021 at the 76 Gas Station on Portland Road Northeast at 4:00 a.m.
No one was hurt in either robbery.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robberies or the identity of the suspect to call the Salem police tip line at 503-588-8477.