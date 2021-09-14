Salem police asking for help locating victims of attempted carjacking

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are asking for the public’s help in locating two victims of an attempted carjacking that took place on Tuesday morning.
At 11:00 a.m., police say Gilbert Jesus Machuca, 29, of California, stole a knife inside the WinCo Foods on Lancaster Drive Southeast. He then walked to the front of the store and demanded money from one of the cashiers.
Officers then say after taking the money Machuca fled to the parking lot where he approached two women who were getting into a car. He attempted to steal the car, but the women were able to get in their car and escape.
Machuca was arrested across the street at a gas station. He was lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on the following charges, two counts of robbery in the first degree, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The two women in the vehicle were not identified and detectives would like to speak with them about what happened. If you are one of the women that Machuca approached or know who they are, please contact the Salem Police Department’s non-emergency number at 503-588-6123, select option 1.
