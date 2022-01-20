Salem police asking for public’s help locating bank robbery suspect

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are asking for information from the public on a bank robbery that took place on January 14.
The robbery happened at a Columbia Bank branch located in the 3300 block of Commercial Street Southeast at around 5:55 p.m.
Detectives say the male suspect entered through the front with a handgun. The suspect demanded money from the employees, who gave it to him, before leaving the bank.
The suspect was described by witnesses as a white man, 5’10” to 5’11” with a bigger build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants, and black gloves.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Salem tips line at 503-588-8477.