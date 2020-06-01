SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help identifying a suspect who started a fire at Waldo Middle School in April.
The arson occurred on April 29, at around 4:30 a.m. and caused about $250,000 in damage, according to Crime Stoppers.
Detectives obtained video of the person believed to be involved.
Crime Stoppers say the video shows the suspect walking back to the area where the fire began.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt and shorts.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.