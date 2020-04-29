SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is warning people about a new take on an old scam that has been making the rounds.
Victims are receiving calls from what their phone’s caller identification displays as the police department’s non-emergency number: 503-588-6123.
When the victim answers the call, the scammer identifies themselves as a sergeant with the police department and informs the victim that they have an arrest warrant. If the victim lets the call go to voicemail, the scammer leaves a massages with the fake story and asks the victim to return the call to a different cell phone number.
The scammers will then try to convince the victim that if they pay a fine directly to them, they won’t be arrested.
“In these scams, we know that our non-emergency phone number is being spoofed, which makes the scam harder for victims to recognize,” according to the police department. “We want people to know that when we are looking for suspects we typically do it in person. And, if we are calling about a case, our non-emergency number is not the number that will be used.”
Law enforcement says the best thing to do for any scam attempt is to hang up. You can also report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission.
