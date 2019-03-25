Salem police ID Beaverton teen who died in car crash

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department Monday afternoon identified a Beaverton teenager who died in a car crash in Salem early Saturday morning.
Alejandro Rodriguez Chavez, 17, was a passenger in the car when it crashed into a tree on Fairway Avenue Southeast just after 4 a.m., according to law enforcement, who say the crash left four other teens injured.
All of the teens are from the Beaverton area and had left a party in Salem shortly before the crash occurred, the police department said Monday. Police believe speed is at least one of the factors in the crash.
No arrests have been made in connection to the crash and police continue to investigate.
FOX 12 Sunday spoke with people who live near the crash scene.
Neighbors said they don't know any of the teenagers, but their hearts go out to them and their families.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
