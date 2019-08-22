SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are investigating after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep Wrangler Thursday morning.
The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. near McGilchrist Street Southeast and 19th Street Southeast.
The Jeep had been traveling west on McGilchrist when the driver made a left turn onto 19th Street in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling east on McGilchrist, according to police.
The motorcyclist was not able to stop and collided with the Jeep. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Todd Dowty, 36, of Salem.
The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene after the crash and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
McGilchrist Street Southeast was closed between 16th Street Southeast and 22nd Street Southeast while investigators were on scene Thursday.
Police continue to investigate.
Editor's note: Salem police previously reported a semi-truck was involved in this crash but later corrected that information.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Facts should have been checked before this article was posted. The truck driver was only a witness to the accident and not involved.
