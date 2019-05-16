SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has identified an officer shot during a neighborhood traffic stop on 5th Street Northeast near Highland Avenue Northeast Tuesday night.
Officer Michelle Pratt, a seven-year veteran on the force, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at home, according to the police department.
The suspect in the shooting, 38-year-old Jaime Jimenez, of Woodburn, is facing several charges, including attempted aggravated murder. According to police, Jimenez after shooting Pratt fled the scene in his vehicle, which was found unoccupied soon after. Police say Pratt was taken area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police began searching for Jimenez and eventually turned the scene over to detectives. Tactical teams later responded to an apartment complex on Broadway Street Northeast and arrested Jimenez without incident.
The Salem Police Department says Pratt has been a part of their family since 2005, when she started as a volunteer advocate on the Domestic Violence Response Team. Pratt in 2011 was hired as a community service officer and began serving as a police officer in 2012.
Pratt is also a member of the Salem Police Honor Guard and has received advanced training in crisis intervention techniques and domestic violence investigations, the police department says.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.