SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police are investigating after a dog was taken from a house on Friday afternoon.
Surveillance photos from the owner show a woman walking in front of a house and then coming back the other direction holding a dog. Another photo shows a dark-colored Range Rover with tinted windows passing in front of the house. The owner said the woman left with the dog in that car.
The dog is a one-and-a-half year old Maltipoo-Chihuahua mix.
If you have any information, contact the Salem Police Department at 503-588-6123 and reference case number 21-10144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.