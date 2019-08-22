SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning.
The crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle occurred just after 7 a.m. near McGilchrist Street Southeast and 19th Street Southeast.
Police said the traffic team has responded to the scene to investigate.
McGilchrist Street Southeast will be closed between 16th Street Southeast and 22nd Street Southeast during the investigation.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
