SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.
At around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evergreen Avenue Northeast after several people heard gun shots.
Officers did not locate any victims at the scene.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. No other details have been released.
This is the third shooting that Salem police have responded to in a 24-hour period.
Two people died in separate shootings that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to police, the shootings are not related.
