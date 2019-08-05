SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred in Salem early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the first shooting near Englewood Park at around 12:48 a.m.
A victim was located and taken to an area hospital, where they later died.
Police said there is no suspect information available at this time.
The second shooting occurred at a home in the 400 block of 22nd Street Northeast at around 3:19 a.m. Police said officers responded to a report of a disturbance.
At the scene, officers located one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Salem hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Police said investigators are questioning a suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.
According to police, the two shootings are not related.
Both shooting investigations are ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Anyone with information should contact police at 503-588-6123.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
