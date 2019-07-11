SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police are investigating after finding a man shot and collapsed in the drive-through area of a McDonald’s drive-thru Wednesday morning.
According to police, the man was shot at a different location and had walked to the McDonald's in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue Northeast before collapsing due to his injuries.
Police say a passerby was attempting to help the man when officers arrived at the scene.
The man was transported to Salem Health for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear.
No additional details were available for release, including what might have led up to the shooting.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
