SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem Police are looking for a person of interest wanted in connection to a string of arson cases involving homes and businesses.
Officers said they would not release details about where the fires were set or how many there were.
According to a department spokesman, the fires were started between the weekend and Thursday. Thursday evening, police released two photos of the man they are looking for.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a case of suspected arson at a home off Morgan Avenue. Deputies said the fire was started Tuesday, and investigators are working to determine if the case is connected to the Salem crimes.
The family wasn’t home when the fire broke out, but one of the residents told FOX 12 their dog died in the fire.
Family members didn’t want to go on camera, but said they lost all their belongings to the devastating fire.
Neighbor Tony Zunck said he saw the smoke and quickly realized it was more than a backyard burn.
“It started getting really bad and we noticed we couldn’t breathe, and I was like, that’s not a burn – something’s on fire,” Zunck said. “A lot of us neighbors ran over there trying to either get in or see if anybody was there, but people were like nobody is home.”
There were flames on the top window coming out and tons of smoke,” Zunck said.
Another neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera said he believes the same man wanted by Salem police is the suspect in the case off Morgan Avenue.
The neighbor said the suspect was going through side yards and backyards around the neighborhood and he got a good look at the man when he asked him to leave the neighborhood.
“I hope they catch them,” Zunck said. “It’s just scary. Then to hear they were around the neighborhood already prior. It’s scary, especially when you have kids.”
Anyone with information on the Morgan Avenue case should reach out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. If you know anything about the person of interest, contact Salem police.
