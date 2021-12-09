SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police said an office building had to be evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious bag was found.
At 11:15 a.m., police got a call of a suspicious bag found in front of a vacant retail suite in the 300 block of High Street Northeast.
Officers watched a security video showing a man in tan clothing walk by the suite and drop the bag against the building and walk away.
Due to the suspicious circumstances, the Salem Police Bomb Squad was called in. High and Chemeketa streets were closed, and people inside the office building were evacuated.
The bomb squad determined the bag did not contain any explosive devices and, in fact, contained a sleeping bag, flashlight, and other miscellaneous belongings.
The Salem Police Department wants to thank the observant community member who reported the suspicious activity.