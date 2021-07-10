SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department said an officer shot and killed a suspect in a domestic violence incident on Friday night.
Salem police said just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, it responded to a domestic violence call with a suspect reportedly armed with a knife in the 3700 block of June Avenue Northeast. During the investigation, an officer shot the suspect. Arriving officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the suspect died at the scene.
Per protocols for the use of deadly force, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office has selected Oregon State Police to lead the investigation.

