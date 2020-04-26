Salem police rescue dog that fell down embankment into creek

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police rescued a dog after it fell down an embankment and into a creek during a walk Sunday morning.
Police say Happy the Bichon was out with their owner in the 800 block of Cottage Street Northeast near Mill Creek when the dog went to investigate what was on the other side of a bench.
That turned out to be a steep embankment that led down to the creek.
Police say the owner wasn’t able to get Happy back up to the street, so they called for help.
Salem police arrived, and Sgt. Ryan Demmer, a former K-9 handler, was able to rescue Happy by using a control stick.
Happy was not hurt and has been reunited with their owner.
