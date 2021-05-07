SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are investigating a report of a suspicious package at the Cherriots transit center Friday morning.
Police said the Hazardous Devices Team responded to the transit center, located at 555 Court Street Northeast, at about 9 a.m.
Cherriots reported on Twitter that the transit center was being evacuated and a temporary transit center has been set up on Mission Street in the Bush Park parking lot. Riders should expect significant delays for all routes serving the downtown Salem area.
The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
No additional information has been released. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
