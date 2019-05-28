SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police asked for members of the public to keep an eye out for a 14-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.
Joseph Sanders, a student at Judson Middle School, was last seen on the school's campus at approximately 3 p.m., but did not arrive home, according to police.
Officers said Tuesday evening that he was found safe.
