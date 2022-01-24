SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a donut shop twice in one week.

The first robbery happened on Dec. 13, 2021 at Dude Donut City located at Carson Drive Southeast and Lancaster Drive Southeast. Police said the suspect showed a gun to the clerk and demanded money from the register. The employee complied and the suspect left the shop on foot.

The second robbery at Dude Donut City happened on Dec. 18, 2021. Police said the suspect again showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the shop on foot.

After each robbery, police said officers and a K-9 team searched the area, but were not able to locate the suspect.

Police said the suspect was described by shop employees as a white man, about 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, and about 160 to 180 pounds. The suspects hair color is not known due to a hood pulled over his head.

During the Dec. 13 robbery, the suspect was wearing a black jacket with large front pockets and dark pants, both described as being dirty. On Dec. 18, the suspect was reportedly wearing a blue sweatshirt over a dark-hooded jacket, dark tan pants, red mittens, and dark shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information about the cases is asked to contact the Salem police tips line at 503-588-8477.