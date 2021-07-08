SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred at a motel last month.
On June 8, officers responded to the Capital Inn, located at 1875 Fisher Road Northeast, at about 3:30 a.m. after a caller reported shots fired. Officers arrived to the motel and found Davontae Deshawn Smith, 21, of Portland, dead.
Police said detectives have identified the suspect as Antonio Julian Soto, 32, and a warrant for the charge of murder has been issued for him. There is a possibility Soto is in Washington, according to police. Soto is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 245 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair. He is known to wear glasses.
The gun used in the shooting has not been recovered, police said. Soto should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Soto's whereabouts should contact their local police department or call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.
