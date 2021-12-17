SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man is in jail after a special investigation led to the seizure of 28 pounds of methamphetamine and 16 firearms. In addition, 25,000 fraudulent oxycodone pills were found, $75,000 in cash and “thousands of rounds of ammunition.”

The Salem Police Department Strategic Investigations Unit made the arrest of Rico Anthony Russell Rigutto, 25 which is expected to total nearly $250,000 according to the Salem Police Department.

“The increased presence of these polydrug pills coincides with the cases of overdoses in our community,” Lieutenant Ben Bales, who supervises the special investigations team, said of the counterfeit pills.

Two of the 16 confiscated firearms were also modified to be fully automatic which is illegal.

Rigutto was arrested on a federal criminal complaint. His arrest was part of an interagency partnership between the Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Section; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and the FBI.

The federal charges mean the District of Oregon US Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.