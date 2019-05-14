SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The suspect who police said shot an officer during a traffic stop in Salem Tuesday night was taken into custody Wednesday morning.
Salem police said Jaime Lee Jimenez, 38, of Woodburn, surrendered just before 9 a.m. after a tactical operation, 12 hours after they allegedly shot an officer.
Jimenez and another person, Amanda Cayetano, 35, of Salem, were arrested at an apartment in the 2600 block of Broadway Street Northeast.
Jimenez surrendered peacefully and was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges including attempted aggravated murder with a firearm, assault in the second degree with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Cayetano was arrested on the charge of hindering prosecution in connection with the incident, according to Salem police.
Police said at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highland Avenue Northeast. During the stop, a suspect shot at the officer.
The officer was injured and was taken to a hospital. At around 2:46 a.m. Wednesday, police said the officer was released from Salem Health after receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said after the shooting the suspect then fled in the vehicle, which was found unoccupied soon after.
Tactical teams conducted a K-9 search for the suspect in the area near Broadway Avenue Northeast and Locust Street Northeast.
Police asked people who live in that area to stay inside during the search.
After about four hours of searching, police said they suspended their tactical search and turned the scenes over to detectives.
A @SalemPoliceDept officer who was shot multiple times during a traffic stop last night has been released from the hospital, the department says. After a massive manhunt overnight, the shooting suspect is still at large this morning. Police have yet to release a suspect ID. pic.twitter.com/3k9hsrD2o4— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) May 15, 2019
Later, tactical teams responded to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Broadway Street Northeast. Police said they negotiated with the suspect before the person was taken into custody.
Broadway Street NE was closed between Pine Street Northeast and the Salem Parkway. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Police say they will released the officer's name after her family members have been notified.
Salem-Keizer School District did not open Highland Elementary on Wednesday due to the incident.
God Bless, get well soon
