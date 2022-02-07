Salem roadway closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles

KPTV image

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down a Salem roadway Monday morning.

The Salem Police Department said the crash occurred near Owens Street South and Commercial Street Southeast. At least one person has died in the crash.

Police have not said exactly how many vehicles were involved or if there were other injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Owens Street South is closed from Commercial Street Southeast to Saginaw Street South. Police said the closure will last several hours. Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you