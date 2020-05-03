SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem salon plans on defying the governor’s coronavirus orders, by reopening for business.
The owner says, despite Oregon’s stay-at-home order, she desperately needs to pay her bills and provide for her family.
Lindsey Graham owns Glamour Salon. She plans to open Tuesday morning with a few other stylists offering some services by appointment only.
She says she understands the potential legal consequences and is ready to face them, but that for the sake of her family, she needs to get this place up and running again.
“I’m risking going to jail to do it. That’s how important it is to my family,” Graham said.
Those are strong words from the salon owner, but she says that’s what it’s come to.
Her chairs have sat empty for more than a month since Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order.
“I still do not know when I will be able to come back to work and at this point, I’m deciding that it’s more important for me to feed my family and pay the bills that are going to keep our home and our family alive than take the risk to remain being shut down for an undisclosed amount of time,” Graham said.
She says this is one of six businesses she and her husband own. All of them were forced to close.
Graham says they still have to pay tens of thousands of dollars in rent on them and have received very little government assistance.
“So the longer we sit by and don’t work and don’t have an income, the worse our financial position becomes and I can’t see it getting any worse without us having to consider losing some of our businesses, incurring more costs or filing bankruptcy,” she said.
The governor’s order explicitly prohibits the operation of businesses in which close personal contact is difficult or impossible to avoid, including barber shops and hair salons.
When the governor signed the order, she said businesses that don’t comply would be shut down and those in defiance could face a Class C misdemeanor, spend up to 30 days in jail, face a $1,250 fine, or both.
Graham says those possibilities are terrifying but she’s willing to face them.
“It has to be worth it. I mean, I’m doing it. I’m doing it despite being threatened with losing my entire livelihood. I’ve been a hair stylist for 15 years. I’ve provided for my family exclusively as a hair stylist for 15 years and now it’s illegal to do hair, it’s illegal to make money, and yet that’s how desperate I am. I have to,” she said.
Graham says she’s hiring a lawyer. She also says she’ll be deep cleaning the salon and staff will wear masks and gloves.
FOX 12 also spoke with the owner of a nail salon called Nails by Luona, also in Salem. She says she reopened last week and is working on her own by appointment only. She says she made the decision to start making money again and because she believes it’s her constitutional right.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
