SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem salon owner who plans to open shop Tuesday morning against Gov. Kate Brown's Stay Home Save Lives order said OSHA warned her Monday that opening back up could result in a fine.
Lindsey Graham owns Glamour Salon in downtown Salem. She plans to re-open Tuesday morning with a few stylists for some services by appointment only. She says at this point, she needs to start making money for her family.
But she’s going against Brown’s Stay Home Save Lives order, which requires hair salons close. Salem Police Lt. Treven Upkes said at the local level, their main focus is education and voluntary compliance first.
"After that, we can take that investigation that we do when we arrive at that location and forward that on to a licensing agency or to OSHA, so that would be really the next step in that process is to forward it on to their licensing agency at the state level and let that kind of play through on that civil side there as opposed to taking any kind of criminal enforcement," Upkes said.
When the governor signed the order, she said those in defiance could face a Class C Misdemeanor, but Upkes said that would be a very last resort on a case-by-case basis.
At the state level, Graham said Monday afternoon, the representative from OSHA told her she could face a fine and be told to close, and then at that point if she remained open, she would face a much larger fine.
Graham says she’s willing to face an initial fine but not a subsequent one.
"I'm going to try to allow my stylists that are working to work and make as much money as they can for their livelihood and I'm going to try to do the same," Graham said. "We’re going to try to sell a lot of retail and go until we can’t go any farther."
We reached out to OSHA on this but they said they don't comment on an inspection that's in process.
(1) comment
I hope that people in that area will come out and support her. It is time to get us going again - the shut down was to stop the hospitals from being overwhelmed with patients. This is not happening reopen to help people from losing everything that they have worked for.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.