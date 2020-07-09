SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem salon owner who reopened her business before it was allowed is now suing the state and Gov. Kate Brown.
Lindsey Graham, the owner of Glamour Salon, opened her business on May 5 in protest of the governor’s stay at home orders. At that point, salons were not yet allowed to reopen in Marion County under the governor’s phased reopening plan.
Graham at the time said she desperately needed to pay her bills and provide for her family. She now claims the governor and several state agencies engaged in a systematic effort to harass her and her family.
“The 10 days following that opening, I was harassed and bullied by four different government agencies in an attempt to intimidate me to close my business down and obey the government,” Graham said. “I received letters, emails, verbal threats, I received a visit to my private residence by CPS, I received certified letters, basically any way they tried to intimidate me, they did.”
Graham also says she was fined $1,400. She has filed a civil rights lawsuit in court.
FOX 12 reached out to governor’s office for a response to suit, but the office declined to comment on the pending litigation.
