Salem salon that reopened against governor’s order vandalized, owner says she was targeted

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The owner of a Salem salon says she was targeted after she defied the governor’s orders and reopened her business before Marion County entered Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening plan.
Lindsey Graham says her business, Glamour Salon, was vandalized overnight on Monday, with someone spray-painting “Nazi” and “Black Lives Matter” on her windows.
She says she thinks the vandalism occurred sometime before 2 a.m. The words were removed by Tuesday afternoon.
Graham says she feels like she has been targeted since the day she announced she was reopening her business on May 2. But this new focus came when demonstrations started in Salem in reaction to the death of George Floyd, when Graham says armed community members decided to stand outside and protect her salon. Graham says she believes that is what led to the vandalism.
Graham says stylists at her salon are also being targeted, including their families. She says she believes the COVID-19 controversy with her business has now evolved into something else.
