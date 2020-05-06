SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The City of Salem says a salon that reopened its doors despite Oregon’s stay-at-home order is violating its lease.
The governor’s order explicitly prohibits the operation of businesses in which close personal contact is difficult or impossible to avoid, including barber shops and hair salons.
According to city officials, Glamour Salon’s lease states that the lessee must comply with all laws, regulations, and ordinances, and that any violation could lead to a default.
Demonstrators were back at the salon on Wednesday to show their support, but there weren’t as many as on Tuesday. The salon’s owner, Lindsey Graham, says her clients feel safe.
“I believe me being able to open is kind of an inspiration to other business owners,” Graham said. “I'm operating safely and following guidelines that haven't been endorsed yet, and my clients feel safe and it's been successful.”
Graham was supposed to meet with OSHA on Wednesday but she said the meeting has been postponed. Earlier, OSHA said she could face a fine if she keeps her business open. If she continues to stay open, that fine could get bigger, which Graham says she does not want.
