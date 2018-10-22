Salem security guard gets life in prison for shooting man in Denny’s parking lot

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An armed security guard accused of pulling a man from his car and shooting him in the chest was sentenced to life in prison Monday, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office says.
Gregory Weston Capwell, 34, was convicted of murder earlier this month following a four-day trial. The trial occurred more than a year after the shooting in Denny’s restaurant parking lot.
According to the attorney’s office, Capwell shot and killed 25-year-old Jose Moreno on July 22, 2017 around 3:30 a.m.
Capwell, who was working as an armed security guard at the time, confronted Moreno and two other men as they attempted to enter the Denny’s and told them they were trespassing.
Capwell after a brief argument tried to grab Moreno and place him under a citizen’s arrest, then used a stun gun on him, despite being warned that Moreno had a pacemaker, the attorney’s office says.
When Moreno and the other men tried to get back in their car to leave, Capwell allegedly pulled Moreno out of the vehicle and fought with him before shooting him twice in the chest with a handgun.
Capwell claimed self-defense but a nearby security camera caught the incident on video. The video was a key piece of evidence in the trial, the attorney’s office said.
The jury unanimously found Capwell guilty of intentional murder with a firearm.
