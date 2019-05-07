SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One of the men killed in a shooting Monday in northeast Salem is being remembered as a loving father and a wildland firefighter who enjoyed the outdoors.
Derek Powell said his brother, 35-year-old Michael Buntjer, had two children and spending time with them was the most important part of his life.
Buntjer died in the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds during the shooting at a home off Joshua Avenue Northeast.
Bradley Kelley, also 35, was found dead on the property.
A third victim, 26-year-old Coral Olfert, is recovering in the hospital.
Her father, Robert Olfert, told Fox 12 his daughter underwent a surgery Tuesday to remove a bullet.
“My daughter is doing fine, so I am glad for that,” Olfert said.
Olfert said the gunman was at his home earlier Monday as well – threatening his daughter and two friends with a knife and even punctured one of her tires.
Investigators identified two shooting suspects as 23-year-old Keonte Caldwell and 26-year-old Curtis Welch.
Caldwell and Welch were found by law enforcement and taken into custody in the Roseburg area Tuesday.
Deputies said both men are facing charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.
Deputies said the suspects knew the victims but they haven’t released details about what their relationships might be or what may have motivated the shooting.
Powell said his brother was best friends with Kelley and was also a friend of Coral Olfert.
Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call Salem Police.
