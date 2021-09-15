Salem siblings urge people to educate themselves, get vaccinated after their mom died of COVID

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a shocking statistic -- 1 in every 500 people in the U.S. have now died from COVID-19.
That’s since the country’s first reported infection in Washington last January.
The virus is still taking a heavy toll on families in our area.
A son and daughter in the Salem area shared with FOX 12 what happened to their mother, Eleanor Hendricks.
"Everybody loved her, everybody loved my mom," Anna Angel said.
We’re told Hendricks was charismatic, strong, a fighter, who’d been through some tough times having buried her husband and five of her seven children.
Now her surviving son and daughter share with us their pain in losing her.
"I'm really mad at the whole COVID crap because it took my mom," Angel said.
Angel and Hendricks both got COVID-19 earlier this month. At the time Angel had received one shot in a two-dose COVID vaccine; her mom was unvaccinated. Angel had a mild case, but her mom had to go to the hospital just two days after becoming sick and she died a week later.
"We didn’t know what hit us it was like woo," Angel said. "She was our rock. She’s what held this family together."
Angel and her brother tell us their mom stayed home for the most part and always wore a mask and that they think if she’d had more information about the vaccine, she would’ve taken it.
"She was afraid of it, that’s why mom didn’t get vaccinated. Because of everything that’s being said about it ya know there’s a lot of controversy, there’s so many myths, people saying this and this, all negative," Angel said.
Now they just hope others will take the virus seriously and take the time to learn the facts about the vaccines to protect themselves and others.
"Please get vaccinated because you never know we’re not promised tomorrow. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else," Angel said.
Now they’re planning to bury their mom in Utah with her husband and son.
They have a GoFundMe to raise money to do that.
