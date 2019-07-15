Salem to look at 'sit and lie' type ordinance again

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The city of Salem is taking another swing at a “sit and lie” type ordinance in an effort to curb homeless issues in the downtown area and other parts of the city.
City councilors took up the issue once before, but the ordinance did not pass.
At their July 22 meeting, the councilors will take look at a new proposal. It comes after a 2018 task force that brought together public, private and nonprofits together to look at the impacts of homelessness in downtown Salem.
The city says work is underway to provide toilet facilities 24/7, safe and secure storage for personal belongs, and shower facilities in the downtown area.
In a Frequently Asked Questions sheet provided by the city, they wrote, “With facilities in place and Salem’s efforts to increase access to affordable housing in our community, the proposed Sidewalks and Public Space Ordinance aims to ensure all of Salem remains welcoming to all visitors.”
The proposed city ordinance would ban sleeping or lying on the sidewalk during the day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Building a campsite on the sidewalk would be banned all day or all night, and leaving personal property unattended on the sidewalk for more than 24 hours would not be allowed.
City staff says the purpose of the proposal would be to help keep sidewalks and public spaces clean and helps the overall appearance and vitality of the city. They add, if the ordinance goes into place, Salem Police could make contact with those in need and help direct them to the appropriate shelters or service.
The city says the ordinance would also give Salem Police a tool to use when unsightly and unsanitary temporary structures are being used on the sidewalks, or when individuals establish a presence or camp in front of a business that detracts from or deters visitors to the business through their behavior, trash, or waste.
“We are really trying to tackle the numerous challenges in as many different ways as can,” said City of Salem Urban Development Director Kristin Retherford.
Businesses in the downtown core told FOX 12 Monday they want to read over the proposed ordinance. They also spoke to the issue of homeless people camping in doorways and becoming aggressive when asked to leave.
Opponents of the idea feel sit and lie ordinances further criminalize the homeless population.
“We are trying to find a middle ground here that would hopefully be palatable to interests on both sides of this issue,” Retherford said.
The Salem City Council is set to take up the issue at their July 22 meeting.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
